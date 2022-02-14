Matterport partners with Midland Holdings to digitize property portfolio
Feb. 14, 2022 9:25 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) said Midland Holdings will become the first brokerage in the Greater China region to use Matterport digital twins to create virtual 3D experiences for its entire portfolio of properties.
- Using Matterport, Midland will provide its customers with easy-to-use, 3D versions of its network of properties through China, Hong Kong, and Macau while also realizing significant operational improvements and cost savings.
- By using MTTR’s digital twin capture technology, Midland will be able to provide customers with on-demand, virtual access to its expansive list of for sale and rent properties in the Greater China region.
- Customers can now virtually tour the bedrooms, kitchen, and living spaces of any number of properties.