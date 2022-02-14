Coinbase Global back up after throttling traffic due to Super Bowl ad

  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) restored its operations after throttling traffic "for a few minutes" following its Super Bowl commercial, which sparked a surge of activity, the company said.
  • "Oh wow, that was more than we expected," the company tweeted at 9:55 PM ET. For those who had problems getting on the website Sunday night to sign up for its $15 bitcoin (BTC-USD) giveaway.
  • Downdetector had reported problems with Coinbase (COIN) at ~7:20 PM ET, soon after the company's Super Bowl ad with a QR code for the $15 bitcoin giveaway appeared.
  • Coinbase (COIN) shares are little changed in premarket trading on Monday. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises 0.3% to $42.7K.
