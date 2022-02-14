Axcella granted FDA’s Fast Track Designation for NASH candidate
Feb. 14, 2022 9:40 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA +5.7%) is trading higher after the company announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Fast Track Designation for AXA1125 in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis.
- An oral drug candidate, AXA1125, is currently undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial called EMMPACT for NASH, which is expected to generate interim data in mid-2022.
- The Fast Track designation is offered by the FDA to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with an unmet medical need. It facilitates developers to conduct frequent communications with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win the Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling them to reach patients sooner.
- AXA1125 is also undergoing a separate Phase 2a trial in Long COVID. The randomized trial is designed to study 67.8g per day dose of the therapy or placebo among 40 patients over 28 days with one week for safety follow-up.