Flower One announces $10.1M financing loan modification to term debt
Feb. 14, 2022 9:44 AM ETFlower One Holdings Inc. (FLOOF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Flower One Holdings (OTCQX:FLOOF) has announced a term loan financing with an existing shareholder for aggregate proceeds of $10.1M.
- In addition, the Co. has made further advancements in its ongoing debt restructuring through an additional loan modification agreement with its term lender and its affiliates.
- The Co. and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a Loan Modification Agreement with RB Loan Portfolio II with respect to the Co.’s existing $30M term debt.
- The Co.’s receipt of the Term Loan was facilitated by a participant’s purchase of the interest in the Term Debt from the Term Lender in the amount of $10.1M.