Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.2%) said it declared force majeure over supply chain issues on the manufacture of glyphosate products in the U.S., as a supplier of a raw ingredient needed to produce the herbicide has encountered technical problems which will hurt Bayer's short-term production.

"A supplier of a raw ingredient needed to produce glyphosate and Roundup-branded agricultural herbicides at our Luling, La., plant suffered an equipment failure at their plant producing an important ingredient," Bayer said, not naming the supplier.

The company said it had sourced additional raw materials and made other changes in production to help manage the situation and restore volumes.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as Roundup and Ranger Pro, and has been the focus of U.S. litigation brought by plaintiffs claiming the weedkiller caused cancer.