Discover Financial raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank on loan growth prospects
Feb. 14, 2022
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock rises 1.5% after Deutsche Bank analyst Mengxian Jiao upgrades the credit card stock to Buy, as its elevated loan growth vs. its peers drive revenue for Discover.
- "While growth expected to be driven by card portfolio, student loans growth could be a further catalyst given further market share uptake and more students returning to campuses," Jiao wrote in a note to clients.
- Discover's (DFS) focus on prime customers for new account originations gives the analyst "further confidence that DFS is well situated for higher credit losses in the back half of the year.
- Discover (DFS) gets a Strong Buy Quant rating, topping other credit card companies as seen here.
