Beyond silver and gold: Other metal ETFs that offer inflation hedges

Metal-based exchange traded funds remain front and center in 2022 as investors try to navigate around rising inflation worries. A strong economy and rising prices have given a lift to a wide variety of metals -- but the drive higher has impacted more than the gold and silver that most investors think of when they consider metals ETFs.

The inflation hedge that metals ETFs provide includes a wide variety of both precious and industrial metals. The gains in well-known metals (like gold, silver and copper) have outperformed the market, but these rallies remain modest compared to some others in the category, such as palladium and platinum.

Take palladium as an example. Palladium is generally considered a precious metal, used in jewelry and other similar products. However, it has industrial uses as well, with potential as a component in fuel cells.

Funds tied to palladium have surged in 2022. For instance, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) has led the charge of all precious metals, rocketing +22.8% YTD.

Platinum has also seen significant interest during 2022. This precious metal has trended higher, taking the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) with it. The ETF has posted a YTD gain of 6.7%.

These increases have come amid general interest for precious metals. The market for these commodities has long been tied to fighting the fears of rising inflation, and they are continuing that trend with inflation sitting at 7.5% Y/Y.

Both precious metal and industrial metal-focused exchange traded funds dictate their price action from the futures market for those commodities. Prices in these markets have steadily risen in the face of inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

Along with palladium and platinum, standard metal plays like gold, silver, and copper have all seen positive moves to start Q1 of 2022.

Gold, silver, and copper are up more modestly but still well ahead of the declines that major market indices are experiencing. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is the largest global precious metal ETF, with over $60B in AUM to its name, and it is +1.7% YTD.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is the market's primary pure-play silver spot fund with $13.25B AUM under its belt. Moreover, the fund is +1.5% YTD. Furthermore, the United States Copper Index Fund has also pushed higher +2.1% YTD.

The commodity ETF space in general remains one of the year's brightest spots, substantially outperforming benchmark ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), which are down YTD -7.2% and -4.4%.

With inflation fears continuing to rise, it also opens the door for value ETFs to outperform growth ETFs.