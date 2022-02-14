JPMorgan sees $125 oil in Q2, RBC says "Welcome to the Super Cycle"
Feb. 14, 2022 10:04 AM ETPBR, HES, VLO, PSX, CVX, XOM, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
- JPMorgan's oil price forecasters published a note calling for $125 oil in Q2 of this year (NYSEARCA:USO), as OPEC+ is unlikely to deviate from targeted quota, driving a "risk premium" of $30 per barrel (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:XOM).
- JPMorgan has been bullish on oil for several months now, as their team has flagged the potential for OPEC+ undershooting quotas, a view that has thus far proven out and become relatively consensus across the Street.
- RBC's commodity team published a note Monday morning, calling for $115 oil this summer, but admits low conviction in the call, as "the oil cycle will price higher until it finds a level of demand destruction" (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX).
- RBC's sees nearly a decade of underinvestment in the sector leading to dwindling supplies, with no new supply "frontiers" in sight (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:HES).
- With inventories falling at unprecedented rates, it may be that shale supply and Iranian barrels would be healthy for the market, where only a few months ago they would have been seen as capping a nascent rally.