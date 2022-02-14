In an effort to reduce costs from its struggling Swiss private bank, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) on Monday cut 110 staff in Switzerland and is scaling down its office space in Geneva, the Financial Times reported.

HSBC's Swiss bank saw net outflows of $1B from wealthy clients last year, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Two floors of the U.K.-based lender's Quai des Bergues office in the city will be shut down and more employees would have to share desks "to help use our office space in the most efficient way,” the Financial Times reported, citing HSBC's memo to staff. "This will reduce our Geneva building cost by 20 per cent for the coming years, representing a significant contribution to improving the profitability of the Swiss bank," the memo read.

As part of its cost-saving initiative, a chunk of the back- and middle-office roles are being relocated to cheaper locations, such as its outsourcing centers in Poland and Mumbai, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. Moreover, the Geneva job cuts will not impact front-office services, and “the Swiss bank will expand its business with clients from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, build out its proposition for ultra-high net worth clients and continue to hire talent,” a spokesman for the bank told the Financial Times.

Previously, (June 18, 2021) HSBC agreed to sell its French retail bank for a $2.3B loss.