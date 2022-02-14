Consumers' short-, medium-term inflation expectations ease in January: NY Fed

  • The New York Fed's January 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that expectations for the short-term and medium-term decreased, while labor, income and spending expectations stayed stable.
  • Median home price expectations, however, rose above the 2021 average.
  • Median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 5.8% in January from 6.0% in December, the first short-term expectations decline since October 2020. The median three-year ahead inflation expectations dropped by 0.5 percentage point to 3.5% and was broad-based across age, education, and income groups. It's the biggest one-month decline in the measure since the survey started in 2013. Both measures remain elevated vs. pre-COVID readings.
  • Median year-ahead home price changes rose to 6.0% from 5.5%, above the 2021 average of 5.4%.
  • Median year-ahead expected earnings growth was unchanged at 3.0% in January and stayed above it 2021 average of 2.6%.
  • The median expected growth in household income slipped by 0.1 percentage point to 3.3% in January, but remained above its trailing 12-month average of 2.9%.
  • Median year-ahead household spending growth expectations were unchanged at 5.5%, substantially higher than its pre-pandemic level.
  • The report contrasts with the University of Michigan's February consumer sentiment index, which rose as inflation expectations increased
