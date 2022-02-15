QuantumScape Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 15, 2022 10:20 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11, UP 95.4% Y/Y.
  • Over the last 2 years, QS has reported 3 EPS Misses and 1 Beat.
  • QuantumScape takes a spot in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch under the earnings spotlight.
  • The company ended its third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity, including $39M of proceeds from warrants exercised during the quarter.
  • In January 2022, QuantumScape signed multi-year deal with energy storage manufacturer Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) for its lithium-metal battery technology.
  • Analysts Rating: Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape to an Equal-weight rating after having the stock slotted at Overweight, citing the greater potential progress of competing battery technology and greater risk of commoditization across the battery sector.
  • Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $40 to QS, which works out 12.8X the 2027 EPS estimate and 2.5X estimated 2030 EV/sales and 12.5X 2030 estimated EV/EBITDA.
  • "As QuantumScape does not have revenue at this point, it's hard to estimate the intrinsic value of the business. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the EV batteries market will reach $175 B by 2028, at CAGR of 26%. With a leading position in the solid-state market and a key sponsor in Volkswagen (8% of global market share), capturing 10% of the market share would be very feasible," explains Seeking Alpha contributor at Hold rating.
  • On the Seeking Alpha Ratings Summary, Wall Street analysts flag a Hold rating while SA Authors give a Buy. However, Quant rates the stock to Strong Sell, warning it at high risk of performing badly due to poor profitability and valuation grade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.