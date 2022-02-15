QuantumScape Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:20 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11, UP 95.4% Y/Y.
- Over the last 2 years, QS has reported 3 EPS Misses and 1 Beat.
- QuantumScape takes a spot in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch under the earnings spotlight.
- The company ended its third quarter with over $1.5B in liquidity, including $39M of proceeds from warrants exercised during the quarter.
- In January 2022, QuantumScape signed multi-year deal with energy storage manufacturer Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) for its lithium-metal battery technology.
- Analysts Rating: Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape to an Equal-weight rating after having the stock slotted at Overweight, citing the greater potential progress of competing battery technology and greater risk of commoditization across the battery sector.
- Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $40 to QS, which works out 12.8X the 2027 EPS estimate and 2.5X estimated 2030 EV/sales and 12.5X 2030 estimated EV/EBITDA.
- "As QuantumScape does not have revenue at this point, it's hard to estimate the intrinsic value of the business. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the EV batteries market will reach $175 B by 2028, at CAGR of 26%. With a leading position in the solid-state market and a key sponsor in Volkswagen (8% of global market share), capturing 10% of the market share would be very feasible," explains Seeking Alpha contributor at Hold rating.
- On the Seeking Alpha Ratings Summary, Wall Street analysts flag a Hold rating while SA Authors give a Buy. However, Quant rates the stock to Strong Sell, warning it at high risk of performing badly due to poor profitability and valuation grade.