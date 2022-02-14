Advanced Micro Devices completes Xilinx acquisition, adds new board members

AMD office in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) said on Monday that it had completed its acquisition of Xilinx, adding that its Chief Executive, Dr. Lisa Su, would be the new chairman of the board.
  • In addition, John Caldwell, who joined the AMD board in 2006, will become its lead independent director.
  • At the close, Xilinx shareholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock and cash in lieu of fractional AMD shares. Xilinx is now no longer listed on the NASDAQ.
  • AMD shares were up nearly 4% to $117.46 in early trading on Monday.
  • The company also announced that former Xilinx board members, Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice, will join the AMD board.
  • Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson recently said AMD's fourth-quarter results and guidance show a company that provided "zero red flags" for investors and is staving off its top rival, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.