Advanced Micro Devices completes Xilinx acquisition, adds new board members
Feb. 14, 2022 10:14 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)INTCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) said on Monday that it had completed its acquisition of Xilinx, adding that its Chief Executive, Dr. Lisa Su, would be the new chairman of the board.
- In addition, John Caldwell, who joined the AMD board in 2006, will become its lead independent director.
- At the close, Xilinx shareholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock and cash in lieu of fractional AMD shares. Xilinx is now no longer listed on the NASDAQ.
- AMD shares were up nearly 4% to $117.46 in early trading on Monday.
- The company also announced that former Xilinx board members, Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice, will join the AMD board.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson recently said AMD's fourth-quarter results and guidance show a company that provided "zero red flags" for investors and is staving off its top rival, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).