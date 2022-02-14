Weber slides to post-IPO low after inflation pressures whack earnings

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) sunk to a post-IPO low of $8.57 after the company fell short of its FQ1 earnings report.

Sales fell 8% during the quarter, including a 13% drop in the Americas. Weber (WEBR) execs said the results were affected by acute supply chain challenges and dramatic inflationary headwinds in raw materials, inbound freight and foreign exchange dynamics.

Gross profit plunged to 22.6% of sales vs. 43.6% a year ago. Gross profit was significantly impacted by inbound freight costs associated with unprecedented container shipping costs and availability, and generational raw material commodity cost inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA of -$36M during the quarter compared to a tally of +$38M a year ago. The drop was driven by supply chain and inflation pressures.

In a post-earnings assessment, KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress said the quarterly miss comes even as expectations were low.

Dig further into the Weber earnings call transcript.