Bloom Energy upped to buy at BofA - 70%+ upside from here
Feb. 14, 2022 10:33 AM ETBEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded to buy at Bank of America, as analyst Dumoulin-Smith sees a series of favorable operating updates from the company in 2022.
- The distributed energy provider is set to see expanding margins, given new cost savings initiatives and plans to offload installation to third parties, according the BofA.
- With rapidly growing end markets in carbon capture, and hydrogen electrolysis, paired with a large backlog and undemanding valuation at ~4x sales, a cash flow inflection could the catalyst that Bloom needs to see shares re-rate higher.
- The stock is up 17% since beating earnings estimates on February 10th, but remains almost 60% below 2021 highs.