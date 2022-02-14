Bloom Energy upped to buy at BofA - 70%+ upside from here

Feb. 14, 2022 10:33 AM ETBEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Reduce CO2 emissions and carbon footprint to limit global warming and climate change. Sustainable development and green business based on renewable energy, electric transport, offset by planting tree

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded to buy at Bank of America, as analyst Dumoulin-Smith sees a series of favorable operating updates from the company in 2022.
  • The distributed energy provider is set to see expanding margins, given new cost savings initiatives and plans to offload installation to third parties, according the BofA.
  • With rapidly growing end markets in carbon capture, and hydrogen electrolysis, paired with a large backlog and undemanding valuation at ~4x sales, a cash flow inflection could the catalyst that Bloom needs to see shares re-rate higher.
  • The stock is up 17% since beating earnings estimates on February 10th, but remains almost 60% below 2021 highs.
