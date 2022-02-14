SPAC Astrea Acquisition gains on plans to end HotelPlanner, Reservations.com deal

  • Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) rose 16% after the SPAC terminated a deal to take HotelPlanner and Reservations.com public through a SPAC transaction.
  • Astrea (ASAX) and the companies mutually terminated the deal effectively immediately and said they believed that ending the business combination was the best path forward for all parties, according to a statement.
  • The deal termination comes after Astrea announced in early August plans to HotePlanner and Reservations.com public in a deal that was expected to give the combined company a pro forma enterprise value of $567M.
  • Astrea joins several other SPACs that have recently cancelled transactions as the SPAC market has cooled. Last week M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) terminated its SPAC merger deal with tech firm Syniverse and Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) on Friday has terminated its SPAC merger deal with Essentium.
