Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBSW) biggest mining unions voted to strike at the company's South Africa gold operations until their wage demands are met, the National Union of Mineworkers said.

Members of NUM, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, UASA and Solidarity met on Sunday to discuss pay negotiations, and rejected Sibanye's offer to raise monthly wages by 700 South African rand in each of the next three years; the unions are seeking increases similar to Harmony Gold's deal last year that includes monthly increases for the lowest-paid categories of 1,000 rand per month in each of the three years covered by the deal.

The unions have not issued a formal notice to strike and "have asked to engage this week," Sibanye said; the company's Beatrix, Driefontein and Kloof mines employ ~31K workers.

