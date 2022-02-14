Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $778.3M

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Roblox beat earnings estimates in Q3, although revenues missed expectations by $127.17M. Bookings increased 28% Y/Y and topped estimates, while Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were up 31%.

Ahead of its earnings, the firm was called a "category leader" in the Metaverse by Bank of America Securities analyst Omar Dessouky, reinstating coverage with a buy rating.

Roblox was also one of BTIG's top picks in its report, citing an "attractive, multi-year bookings and cash flow growth trajectory [...] as the business continues to evolve from a primarily US-centric gaming and social experience to a global network with a multitude of use cases."

However, Roblox felt some pressure in early February amid a new short call from The Bear Cave and as social media stocks fell after Meta Platform's results. The Bear Cave discusses issues concerning alleged child pornography on the gaming platform.

Shares were also hit by news that it's going to rebuild its China app and make "necessary investments" after taking it offline last month.

Still, recent SA analysts view Roblox with a bullish angle, with JR Research calling it a worthy buy, but with a caveat, and another analyst suggesting that the firm is well positioned to grow with an ever growing user base.