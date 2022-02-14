Snapchat testing midroll ads on Stories, sharing sales with creators
Feb. 14, 2022 11:03 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snapchat (SNAP +4.5%) is testing mid-roll advertisements appearing in creators' Stories, a new revenue stream that it plans to share with the creators.
- Ads have already appeared between the Stories that a user's friends post, and on Snapchat's Discover section, but the in-Stories ads will be the first time creators are cut in on Stories ad revenue.
- The test is taking place with a small group of U.S. creators, with plans for a bigger rollout in coming months.
- Earlier this month alongside the company's strong earnings report, CEO Evan Spiegel said that despite years of competitive pressure (and its own users flocking to its TikTok rival Spotlight feature), Stories is still the "largest driver of revenue."