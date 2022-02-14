Vivakor shares tumble following Nasdaq uplisting, $8M offering, 1-for-30 reverse stock split

Feb. 14, 2022 11:07 AM ETVIVKBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cleantech provider Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) saw its shares tumble 31% in early trading Monday after uplisting its shares to Nasdaq, raising $8M, and conducting a 1-for-30 stock split.
  • Shares opened at $3.90 after pricing at $5, sliding to $3.44 before moving higher and briefly halting at around 9:43 a.m. ET. The stock was last trading at $3.75 at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Vivakor offered 1.6M shares at $5 per share, raising approximately $8M. Underwriters were give a 45-day option to purchase up to 240K additional shares at the public price. EF Hutton was lead bookrunner for the deal.
  • As part of the uplisting, Vivakor also conducted a 1-for-30 stock split early Monday.
  • Vivakor acquires, develops and commercializes clean technologies, including those targeted at soil remediation, wastewater management and hydrocarbon reclamation.
