Carnival plans to have all cruises from U.S. running by summer
Feb. 14, 2022 11:09 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carnival Cruise Line (CCL -0.3%) announced the next phase of its 2022 fleet deployment update, including new ship assignments for Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Florida.
- With the opening of the Alaska season in May, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) will have returned its entire fleet to service in a development that it says sets the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.
- "We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season," noted Carnival President Christine Duffy.
