Marathon Petroleum (MPC -2.9%) said it aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions - those related to the burning of the fossil fuels it produces by consumers - by 15% from 2019 levels through 2030, without describing how it plans to achieve the goal.

Marathon said the new Scope 3 target adds to its greenhouse gas disclosures, which include Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity targets, methane emissions intensity target, Scope 3 disclosure and third-party verifications.

The company also said its MPLX (MPLX -2.2%) pipeline unit has established a new 2030 target to reduce methane emissions intensity from its natural gas gathering and processing operations by 75% from 2016 levels.

MPLX's move expands the company's existing 2025 target to cut methane emissions intensity by 50% below 2016 levels.

