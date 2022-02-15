Fastly Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 10:19 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.48M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Raymond James upgraded the content delivery network company to outperform with a $42 price target.
- In early November, Fastly said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to come in between $90 million and $93 million.
- "Even with the huge drop in the stock price, Fastly still is unprofitable and valued at nearly 10 times this year's revenues," writes Seeking Alpha contributor at Hold rating.
- On Seeking Alpha Rating summary, Wall Street analysts flag Hold rating, same as SA Authors. Quant Rating is to Sell.