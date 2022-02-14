Privia and Javara collaborate in Moderna’s vaccine study for respiratory syncytial virus
Feb. 14, 2022 11:12 AM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Privia Health Group (PRVA +1.8%) has partnered with Javara to advance a phase 2/3 study for mRNA-1345, an investigational vaccine candidate developed by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
- Operating as an Integrated Research Organization, Javara delivers access to clinical trials at the point of care.
- In a press release on Monday, Privia (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Javara announced that those aged 60 years and older who live in Fayetteville, Georgia; Annapolis, Maryland; or Fort Worth, Texas could take part in the new study.
- The trial named ConquerRSV is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of mRNA-1345 in preventing the symptoms of RSV in older adults.
- In the U.S., it is estimated that over 177,000 of those aged 65 or over are hospitalized due to RSV each year, and the virus is estimated to cause nearly 14,000 deaths annually.
- Last November, Moderna (MRNA) announced the launch of the study.