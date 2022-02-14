Triton International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:13 AM ETTriton International Limited (TRTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+48.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.2M (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.