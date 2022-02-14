Euroseas Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:15 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.23 (+2118.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.41M (+198.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESEA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.