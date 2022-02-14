Scorpio Tankers Q4 results - in line results, steadily improving macro

Feb. 14, 2022 11:15 AM ETSTNGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Oil Tanker

HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) reported Q4 results before the bell, with the company posting time charter equivalent revenue of $148m, in line with analyst estimates, and an adjusted EPS loss of 79c, beating Street forecasts of an 82c loss.
  • Product tanker rates increased significantly during the quarter, reaching pre-pandemic levels in December; Scorpio flagged falling product inventories and reduced refinery capacity globally as bullish for their product tanker business.
  • The board maintained a 10c quarterly dividend (2.5% yield).
  • In January the company signed an agreement to sell 16 vessels; the sale will result in improved liquidity (+$189m) but reduce income by $48m in Q1 2022.
  • Scorpio was recently upgraded to hold by BofA, citing improved liquidity and accelerating product demand leading to increased pricing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.