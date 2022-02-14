Scorpio Tankers Q4 results - in line results, steadily improving macro
Feb. 14, 2022 11:15 AM ETSTNGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) reported Q4 results before the bell, with the company posting time charter equivalent revenue of $148m, in line with analyst estimates, and an adjusted EPS loss of 79c, beating Street forecasts of an 82c loss.
- Product tanker rates increased significantly during the quarter, reaching pre-pandemic levels in December; Scorpio flagged falling product inventories and reduced refinery capacity globally as bullish for their product tanker business.
- The board maintained a 10c quarterly dividend (2.5% yield).
- In January the company signed an agreement to sell 16 vessels; the sale will result in improved liquidity (+$189m) but reduce income by $48m in Q1 2022.
- Scorpio was recently upgraded to hold by BofA, citing improved liquidity and accelerating product demand leading to increased pricing.