Henry Schein Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:15 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.