CF Industries Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ET
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.38 (+745.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+127.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.