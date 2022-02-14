Ternium Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.00 (+137.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.65B (+80.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.