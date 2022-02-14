Asbury Automotive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:16 AM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.05 (+36.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.