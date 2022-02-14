Devon Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+12300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+152.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.