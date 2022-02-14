Ardmore Shipping Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:17 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+35.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.33M (-32.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.