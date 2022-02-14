Kansas City Federal Reserve President said Monday the central bank should actively sell bonds from its $9T balance sheet to curb 40-year high inflation.

Since mid-October last year, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been ripping higher in anticipation of the Fed's intention to tighten financial conditions as soon as March. But if the central bank maintains a large balance sheet, long-term interest rates (NASDAQ:TLT) could be held down in a way that distorts lending decisions, George told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Moreover, “with a $9 trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations about how much downward pressure” is being placed on various maturities of Treasury securities, she told the WSJ. At the end of January, George explained it's time for the Fed to "move to a more neutral stance."

Note implied measures of inflation, such as the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectation rate and the 10-year breakeven rate, have been consolidating in a range of 2.0% to 2.5% since March, 2021 - not far from the Fed's average inflation target of 2%. Meanwhile, the 10s/2s yield curve has been flattening during the same time frame, recently standing at just 42 basis points, the lowest level since Sep. 2020, implying bond investors are pricing in slower economic growth and disinflationary trends ahead.

With respect to the Fed's potential path for shrinking its balance sheet, “what we have to do is be systematic,” Ms. George told the WSJ. “It is always preferable to go gradual…Given where we are, the uncertainties around the pandemic effects and other things, I’d be hard-pressed to say we have got to get to neutral really fast,” she added.

Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank should front-load rate hikes to tame inflation.