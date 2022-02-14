Comstock Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+192.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.1M (+93.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 1 downward.