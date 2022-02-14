Leidos Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:20 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.