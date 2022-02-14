Sabre Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:22 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (+51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.76M (+56.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SABR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.