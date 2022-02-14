Black Knight Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 11:23 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $381.05M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.