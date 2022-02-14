Andersons Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (+20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANDE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.