La-Z-Boy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.59M (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LZB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.