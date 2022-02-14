A leading company that helps facilitate property rental bookings worldwide, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.

Analysts on Wall Street expect Airbnb to report Q4 revenue of $1.46 billion, up 69.9% Y/Y and earnings per share of -$0.03.

The fortunes of travel stocks have been tied up in the surge or fading of COVID cases across the globe. In recent trading, ABNB shares have been almost trading flat over the past month.

Potential 2022 catalysts for travel stocks: Rebounding travel market post-Omicron; Spring Break and other holiday travel; recovery in international markets; recovery in business travel; increase in hosts; app enhancements.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.