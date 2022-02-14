Welltower Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.