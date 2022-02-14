Will Upstart's Q4 Earnings report significant surge on strength across loans, partner base?

Feb. 14, 2022 12:35 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

5G and AI technology, Global communication network concept. Business graph. Global business.

Tony Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (compared to $0.07 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.85M (compared to $86.7 in year ago quarter).
  • Over the last 1 year, UPST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In its Q3 earnings, the company provided the following outlook for Q4:

  • Strength across the Upstart-powered loans, strength across the Upstart-powered loans, growing partner base in Q4, increasing number of new bank partners are some growth catalysts for the company's earnings.
  • Recently, Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending platform was selected by Corning Credit Union.
  • In last week of January, Atlantic lowered its price target on Upstart reflecting a potentially new backdrop of hostility towards growth stock multiples.
  • With a Strong Sell rating, SA Contributor Damon Verial believes that Upstart is an overpriced opportunity as its slowing growth and valuation are at odds.
  • In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 41.6% and 1-month loss is at 17.4%; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy while SA Author Rating is at Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.