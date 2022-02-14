Will Upstart's Q4 Earnings report significant surge on strength across loans, partner base?
Feb. 14, 2022 12:35 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (compared to $0.07 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.85M (compared to $86.7 in year ago quarter).
- Over the last 1 year, UPST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In its Q3 earnings, the company provided the following outlook for Q4:
- Strength across the Upstart-powered loans, strength across the Upstart-powered loans, growing partner base in Q4, increasing number of new bank partners are some growth catalysts for the company's earnings.
- Recently, Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending platform was selected by Corning Credit Union.
- In last week of January, Atlantic lowered its price target on Upstart reflecting a potentially new backdrop of hostility towards growth stock multiples.
- With a Strong Sell rating, SA Contributor Damon Verial believes that Upstart is an overpriced opportunity as its slowing growth and valuation are at odds.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 41.6% and 1-month loss is at 17.4%; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy while SA Author Rating is at Buy.