Cincinnati Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CINF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.