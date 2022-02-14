What's in store for ViacomCBS Q4 earnings?
Feb. 14, 2022 11:36 AM ETVIACBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.49B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock dipped despite gain in revenue, the largest gain was from streaming which created $1B in revenue.
- Company added 4.3M global streaming subscribers to reach nearly 47M in Q3.
- Netflix has its eyes set on a merger deal with ViacomCBS.
- Strong buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Content and carriage deals add growth and income.'
- Among recent news on the stock: 'Comcast/ViacomCBS Europe venture SkyShowtime gets regulators' OK'
- Comparative price performance of the stock over the last six months: