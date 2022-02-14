What's in store for ViacomCBS Q4 earnings?

Feb. 14, 2022 11:36 AM ETVIACBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

FILE PHOTO: Viacom Tops Third Quarter Estimates

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.49B (+9.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.

