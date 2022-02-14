AstraZeneca wins U.S. contract to deliver 700K more doses of COVID-19 antibody therapy
Feb. 14, 2022 11:39 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has been awarded $855M worth of contract modification by the U.S. Department of Defense to supply 500,000 additional doses of the company’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, AZD7442, also known as Evusheld.
- AstraZeneca (AZN) said that the deliveries of additional doses could begin in Q1 2022.
- Previously, AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to supply the U.S. with 700K doses of Evusheld, a combination of two long-acting antibodies called tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061).
- Last December, the FDA authorized Evusheld for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in those aged 12 years and above. In the age group, Evusheld is allowed for those with weaker immune systems and for individuals who cannot mount an adequate immune response to vaccines, as well as for whom vaccines are not indicated.
- Welcoming the decision, Iskra Reic, Executive Vice President, Vaccines and Immune Therapies, AstraZeneca, said that the agreement was aimed at giving protection to certain segments of the U.S. society who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
- In Q4 2021, Evusheld generated $85M in revenue for the company.