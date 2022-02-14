Intel's Mobileye aims for self-driving shuttles in the U.S. by 2024 -- report

Feb. 14, 2022 11:43 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)VWAGY, FBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Mobileye, the self-driving technology unit owned by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), has set a goal of rolling out self-driving electric shuttle vehicles in the United States by 2024 as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the autonomous vehicle market.
  • According to a report from Reuters, Mobileye, along with partners Benteler EV Systems and Beep, will launch on-demand driverless shuttles that have between 12 and 14 seats and come without any steering wheels or control pedals. The companies plan on operating within so-called "contained geo-fenced areas" with a maximum speed limit of 35 miles an hour.
  • Mobileye is also on track to rolling out robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of this year, and has set a goal of having driverless electric vehicles on U.S. roads in 2023.
  • Intel (INTC) has said it intends on spinning off Mobileye this year in an IPO that could value the company at $50 billion. In January, Mobileye used the Consumer Electronics Show to give deals of new autonomous driving partnership with the likes of Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.