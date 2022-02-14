Intel's Mobileye aims for self-driving shuttles in the U.S. by 2024 -- report
Feb. 14, 2022 11:43 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)VWAGY, FBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mobileye, the self-driving technology unit owned by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), has set a goal of rolling out self-driving electric shuttle vehicles in the United States by 2024 as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the autonomous vehicle market.
- According to a report from Reuters, Mobileye, along with partners Benteler EV Systems and Beep, will launch on-demand driverless shuttles that have between 12 and 14 seats and come without any steering wheels or control pedals. The companies plan on operating within so-called "contained geo-fenced areas" with a maximum speed limit of 35 miles an hour.
- Mobileye is also on track to rolling out robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of this year, and has set a goal of having driverless electric vehicles on U.S. roads in 2023.
- Intel (INTC) has said it intends on spinning off Mobileye this year in an IPO that could value the company at $50 billion. In January, Mobileye used the Consumer Electronics Show to give deals of new autonomous driving partnership with the likes of Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).