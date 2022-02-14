Newly public Inspirato sees shares rise 41% following SPAC merger
Feb. 14, 2022 11:47 AM ETThayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (ISPO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Newly public Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) saw its shares rise 41% in late morning trading Monday after the company closed on its planned merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.
- Shares of the combined company opened at $10.51, last changing hands at $13.46 at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET. Thayer Ventures shares closed at $9.55 Friday, the last trading session before the merger.
- Thayer shareholders approved the merger on Feb. 8. The new company will be called Inspirato.
- Thayer announced in June that it had entered into a merger agreement with Inspirato for a deal that valued the combined company with an estimated pro forma enterprise value of $1.1B.
- The merger was expected to generate net cash proceeds of $260M, including a PIPE commitment for $100M. PIPE investors included Janus Henderson Investors, Rodina, Kleiner Perkins, IVP, company founders and certain existing investors.
- Inspirato operates a subscription travel service that allows subscribers to book trips easily through its network of luxury hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.
