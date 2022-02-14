Afraid of a Russia/Ukraine conflict? Check out these energy ETFs that can help

As financial markets find themselves on edge amid rising pressures between Russia and Ukraine, energy ETFs provide a potential hedge against a possible escalation of the geopolitical tensions in that region.

Investors who are worried that an eventual armed conflict, which could tank the overall markets and cause a spike in market volatility (VIX), could take advantage of the dynamics in the oil market to protect the rest of their portfolios from the impact of a crisis. Energy-based exchange traded funds provide an excellent vehicle for this strategy.

If escalations between the two nations continue, investors could see a potential jump in broad-spectrum energy ETFs like the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) as oil (CL1:COM) attempts to push towards $100 a barrel.

Russia is one of the world’s largest oil supplier’s and any disruption in the region can lead to a spike in oil prices. This, in turn, would give a lift to energy ETFs that correlate with crude and natural gas prices such as energy futures ETFs, United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Moreover, Russia exports a significant share of its oil and gas to countries in Europe. With key sanctions on the table as a result of a Russian invasion, it can place additional strains on oil and gas prices. Sanctions will drive energy prices higher for consumers as Russia will lose out on its largest trade partners.

As military presences and increased troops line the borders of Russia and Ukraine, other energy ETFs can be poised for topside moves amongst the growing issues as well.

A handful of funds are the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), and leveraged Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSH).

Year-to-date price action: XLE +26.8%, VDE +25.2%, USO +20.1%, UNG +11.7%, XOP +18.8%, OIH +32.8%, and GUSH +38.5%.

Oil prices currently sit at $94 a barrel. If you are betting on a $100 barrel oil, check out these energy exchange traded funds.