Discover Financial to enable U.S. merchants to streamline customer payments - WSJ
Feb. 14, 2022 Discover Financial Services (DFS) Bank of America (BAC)
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) said Monday it will enable U.S. merchants to accept payments from customers' bank accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The company is partnering with fintech firm Buy It Mobility Networks, whose technology lets customers pay directly from their checking accounts. The companies are expected to announce the partnership later this week, the WSJ noted.
- The payment option, which is popular among Asia-based players like Alipay and WeChat Pay, “give us at Discover another arrow in the quiver,” said Jason Hanson, senior vice president of global business development at Discover, told the WSJ.
- Similarly, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on Monday offered a new feature to let ecommerce customers pay directly from their bank account.
- Earlier, Discover Financial got upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank.