Online gambling and sports betting stocks are volatile after Super Bowl

Select gambling and sports betting stocks showed gains in early trading on Monday after the Super Bowl featured a blitz of commercials for the industry.

Gainers included Esports Technologies (EBET +10.7%), Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +4.1%), Gambling.com Group (GAMB +3.5%), Everi Holdings (EVRI +1.0%), Accel Entertainment (ACEL +1.6%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.1%). Meanwhile, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) tailed off 0.32% after a 2.4% gain on Friday ahead of the big game.

On Wall Street, Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) was in the spotlight after Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and profiled the stock favorably.

Analyst David Katz on GAMB: "The investor meetings and Mgt commentary are generally supportive of our view, that the merits of the business remain comparatively compelling within digital gaming, although the newness of entry into public markets and acquisition cadence have driven fluidity of estimates and volatility. Nonetheless, our thesis remains that as the US and global markets grow and market share contested, GAMB's efficient role gains prominence and value."

Previous: Crypto, EVs and sports betting could be this year's Super Bowl stars.